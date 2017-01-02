Long Beach Resident Reportedly Shoots Intruder

A Long Beach resident shot and killed a home intruder early Monday morning, police said.

Just after 5 a.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Artesia Boulevard, and found a man had been shot in the torso.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The resident was the one who called police and waited for them to arrive, according to Sgt. James Richardson of the Long Beach Police Department.

