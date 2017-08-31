The Long Beach Fire Department on Thursday August 31, 2017, sent 15 swiftwater rescuers to Texas to aid in hurricane relief efforts.

A Long Beach Fire Department swiftwater rescue team was deployed to Texas on Thursday to join other California-based teams assisting in search efforts in the hurricane-ravaged state.

The team began assembling shortly after receiving the midday deployment order, with the 15-member crew departing by mid-afternoon. A team from Ventura County was also given deployment orders by the governor's Office of Emergency Services.

Their deployments are expected to last about two weeks, according to the state, but city officials said the deployment could change depending on circumstances.

"I spoke with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner today and pledged that the city of Long Beach would do everything it could to assist the people of Houston," Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said. "I'm really proud of our fire department and the rescue team heading out today."

Teams from the Los Angeles city and county fire departments and Orange County Fire Authority are already working in Texas as part of the state's assistance to Texas, along with teams from Oakland, San Diego, Menlo Park, Riverside and Sacramento.

"California is continuing to support all requests for resources, including personnel, as Hurricane Harvey continues to downpour on Texas and Louisiana," said Mark Ghilarducci, director of the Office of Emergency Services. "These teams will be a powerful asset to the teams already in the region performing life-and property-saving missions."

The task force is driving to Texas, bringing equipment in trailers, and is expected to arrive within 24 hours.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families that are dealing with the profound loss and tragedy associated with Hurricane Harvey," Long Beach Fire Chief Mike DuRee said. "We stand ready to assist those in need."

