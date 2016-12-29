Showers Expected in Time for Friday Morning Drive

Two storms are expected to bring rain to Southern California for the final days of 2016 after several dry and warm days.

Showers and mountain snow are expected to begin Friday morning. Light rain is possible during the morning drive, which could mean slick roads for commuters.

"The main band of rain won't arrive until we get into mid-morning to late morning," said NBC4 forecaster David Biggar.

That system is expected to move out by Friday evening, but a second system arriving Saturday will bring colder temperatures and snow that might affect travel through mountain passes.

"Maybe we'll be adding a little bit of snow to those peaks by Saturday," said Biggar.

The rest of the region will see light rain into Saturday afternoon.

Just as the recent strong El Nino ocean-warming phenomenon failed to bring rain to Southern California, the ocean-cooling known as La Nina hasn't lived up to expectations of drier than normal weather. Downtown Los Angeles has recorded 5.48 inches of rain since the Oct. 1 start of the water year -- nearly 2 inches above normal to date and more than five times more than had fallen by this time last year.

About 80 percent of California remains under drought, according to this week's Drought Monitor. The report released Thursday shows improvement over this time last year, when the entire state was under some level of drought.

About 18 percent of California, in its fifth year of drought, is under exceptional drought, the Monitor's most severe category. That figure was at nearly 45 percent at the end of last year.

Dry conditions are expected for New Year's Day and the Rose Parade, which is on Monday in Pasadena.