Los Angeles Chargers 2017 Preseason Schedule Finalized

The final details of the Los Angeles Chargers 2017 preseason schedule were released Monday by the NFL.

Here's how the exhibition slate is going to play out:

Week 1: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers (StubHub Center)

Week 2: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers (StubHub Center)

Week 3: Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams (Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum)

Week 4: Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers (Levi's Stadium)

The only game scheduled to be televised is the August 26 game against the Rams.