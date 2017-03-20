Gunman Opens Fire in Parking Lot at Los Angeles County Sheriff's Station | NBC Southern California
WATCH LIVE: 
FBI Director Testifies
logo_la_2x

Gunman Opens Fire in Parking Lot at Los Angeles County Sheriff's Station

By Jonathan Lloyd and Nyree Arabian

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    KNBC-TV
    Gunfire was reported early Monday March 20, 2017 at a Los Angeles County Sheriff's station.

    A gunman opened fire Monday morning in the parking lot of a Los Angeles County Sheriff's station.

    The shots, possibly from a vehicle in the Temple City station parking lot, were reported at about 8 a.m. Aerial video showed deputies approaching a Chevrolet sport utility vehicle parked against a wall in the lot.

    It was not immediately clear whether shots were fired from the SUV, occupied by at least one person. At least one deputy returned fire.

    The individual appeared to be unresponsive in the back seat of the SUV. Authorities later confirmed that the man was dead. 

    2017 Southern California Images in the News

    [2017 UPDATED 3/10] 2017 Southern California Images in the News
    Getty Images

    Roads near the station in the 8800 block of Las Tunas Drive were closed for the investigation.

    Refresh this page for updates.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices