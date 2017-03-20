A gunman opened fire Monday morning in the parking lot of a Los Angeles County Sheriff's station.

The shots, possibly from a vehicle in the Temple City station parking lot, were reported at about 8 a.m. Aerial video showed deputies approaching a Chevrolet sport utility vehicle parked against a wall in the lot.

It was not immediately clear whether shots were fired from the SUV, occupied by at least one person. At least one deputy returned fire.

The individual appeared to be unresponsive in the back seat of the SUV. Authorities later confirmed that the man was dead.

Roads near the station in the 8800 block of Las Tunas Drive were closed for the investigation.

