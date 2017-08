Griffith Park has provided a wilderness retreat in the hills above Los Angeles for more than 120 years. The park was created when ranch land was donated by Griffith J. Griffith to the city of Los Angeles on Dec. 16, 1896. Its 4,300 acres now offer an observatory, merry-go-round, Travel Town, picnic areas, hiking trails and views that stretch to the Pacific Ocean.



Below, some of what you'll find in this treasured natural landmark.