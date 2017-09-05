Los Angeles Haunted Hayride: Clowns Ahead

The hayrides of your youth? They might have involved some piping hot cider, some sing-along songs played on a guitar, and a quick trip 'round a farm, the better to get everyone home before sundown.



That is not the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride, no siree, thank you, and goodnight. This particular hayride, and its terrifying trimmings, happen not on a farm but in Griffith Park's Old Zoo, there are more screams than songs, and the whole "home before dark" thing? That's not going to occur in any shape or form. But the shapes and forms seen at this seasonal spectacular will be memorable, for, as they draw closer to the wagon, you'll realize they're clowns.



Feel up to addressing that particular phobia in 2017? Ready to acquaint yourself with other snarly monsters during the Halloweeniest time of the year? The eerie outside action opens on Friday, Sept. 29.