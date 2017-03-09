Lakers guard Nick Young warms up prior to facing the Memphis Grizzlies at Staples Center on January 4, 2016

Thieves made off with $500,000 worth of jewelry and other valuables when the Tarzana home of Los Angeles Lakers star Nick Young was burglarized in February, marking the latest in a series of recent thefts involving a high-profile Southern California resident.

The crime occurred some time between Feb. 18 and 19 at the residence in the 19000 block of Wells Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police confirmed a safe containing about a half-million dollars worth of jewelry was taken in the burglary.

The homeowner was not home at the time, police said. The crime happened during NBA All-Star weekend in New Orleans, where the former USC Trojans hoops star known as "Swaggy P" was competing in the three-point shooting competition.

Young and former girlfriend, pop star Iggy Azaela, bought the San Fernando Valley property from Selena Gomez in November 2014, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Young's Sherman Oaks home also was targeted by burglars in March 2014. He was playing in a game at Staples Center at the time of the break-in.

A number of other celebrities have been burglarized in Los Angeles this year, including Los Angeles Dodgers star Yasiel Puig, singer Alanis Morrissette, celebrity TV dog trainer Cesar Millan and former Lakers star Derek Fisher. Puig was away in Arizona at spring training at the time of last month's crime.