An officer was shot Thursday at the end of a pursuit on streets in the South Bay area involving an individual wanted for murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shooting was reported at Aviation and El Segundo boulevards, near the border of Hawthorne and El Segundo.

The officer was part of a multi-agency operation that involved staking out an individual wanted for murder. Aerial video showed him being treated by medical personnel and transferred to an ambulance.

The officer appeared to be communicating with other officers and medical personnel. Authorities said he was struck in his hip or gun belt.

The individual wanted in the murder investigation also was transported in an ambulance to a hospital.

Details regarding their injuries were not immediately available.

Aviation Boulevard was closed for the investigation. Evidence markers were placed in the street behind a Nissan Rogue. It was not immediately clear whether the Nissan was involved in the chase.



