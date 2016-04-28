Rams Pick Jared Goff as NFL Draft's Top Pick

Surprising almost no one, the Los Angeles Rams selected Jared Goff with the no. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Goff is a 6-foot 4-inch quarterback who joins the NFL following his junior year at the University of California at Berkeley.

The 21-year-old is a pro-style pocket quarterback and threw for 4,719 yards, 43 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in his final amateur season. During his draft combine workout, the NFL Network referred to Goff as "The most ready-to-play quarterback in this draft."

Originally from the Northern California city of Novato, Goff's move to Southern California marks the start of a new era in Los Angeles. Embracing the new scenery, the team held its official draft party at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles and a sizable crowd gathered to celebrate LA's pick. By picking Goff at no. 1, the LA Rams expect to immediately make the young quarterback the face of their franchise, alongside running back Todd Gurley II.

The Rams selected Gurley with their first round pick in 2015, and Gurley rushed for 1,106 yards and 10 touchdowns during his rookie season. In his first season in the NFL, Gurley won the honor of 2015 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, along with receiving a Pro Bowl selection. Rams coach Jeff Fisher, who was born in Culver City, attended Taft High School and played at USC, will hope that his young quarterback and running back combo can win games to keep fans in the stands and eyes glued to television sets across Southern California.

Along with the no. 1 overall selection, the Rams also have the two picks in the fourth round, no. 110 and no. 113, and two picks in the sixth round, no. 177 and no. 190. In order to acquire the no. 1 overall pick from the Tennessee Titans, the Rams traded their first round pick, two second round picks and a third round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. In addition, the Rams also gave up a first round pick and a third round pick in 2017. As a note, Fisher previous coached for the Titans' organization from 1995 to 2010.

The LA Rams will play their first preseason game on Aug. 13 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and open the regular season on Sept. 12 at Levi's Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers. The Rams will make their home regular season debut on Sept 18 against the Seattle Seahawks.

As a no. 1 overall pick, Goff should be expected to start the season under center, but the rookie will need to beat out quarterbacks Case Keenum and Nick Foles in training camp to claim the position.