Watch: February Storm Live Camera Feeds

A view from the NBC4 network of live cameras in Southern California Friday Feb. 17, 2017.

The most powerful storm of the season is expected to drench parts of California Friday, bringing about a month's worth of rain in about one day.

Live video of the storm and weather coverage will be provided below, when available. Watch for our Big Bear Cam, live views from the coast and valleys, Mount Wilson, LAX, Santa Catalina Island, NewsChopper4 and other locations.

Click the play buttons to launch the live feeds.

Note: Players will display color bars when video is not available. Only one stream at a time will be viewable to app users.

Camera Location: LAX



Camera Location: Avalon, Santa Catalina IslandCamera Location: ValleyNBC4 Newscasts