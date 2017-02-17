Watch: February Storm Live Camera Feeds | NBC Southern California
WEATHER ALERT: 
Check Interactive Radar Maps
logo_la_2x

Watch: February Storm Live Camera Feeds

California's wettest winter in years continues with another round of rain. Watch here for live feeds of the storm

By Jonathan Lloyd

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    KNBC-TV
    A view from the NBC4 network of live cameras in Southern California Friday Feb. 17, 2017.

    The most powerful storm of the season is expected to drench parts of California Friday, bringing about a month's worth of rain in about one day.

    Live video of the storm and weather coverage will be provided below, when available. Watch for our Big Bear Cam, live views from the coast and valleys, Mount Wilson, LAX, Santa Catalina Island, NewsChopper4 and other locations.

    Click the play buttons to launch the live feeds.

    Note: Players will display color bars when video is not available. Only one stream at a time will be viewable to app users. 

    Camera Location: LAX


    Camera Location: Avalon, Santa Catalina Island

    Camera Location: Valley

    NBC4 Newscasts

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices