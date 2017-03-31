Candidates make their pitch at a 34th Congressional District Candidate Forum on Wednesday, Mar. 23, 2017, at Eagle Rock High School.

Los Angeles voters in California's 34th Congressional District will choose a new member in the U.S. House of Representatives when they head to the polls Tuesday.

The open seat, which was previously held by state Attorney General Xavier Becerra, will go to one of the 23 candidates running. So, how can voters differentiate between them all?

A public candidate forum was held at Eagle Rock High School, where 20 of the 23 candidates met onstage. The forum helped the candidates distinguish themselves from one another.

The newly elected member of Congress will represent the communities of Chinatown, Boyle Heights, Downtown Los Angeles and Eagle Rock, among others.

If you missed the event, KPCC conducted a survey to help voters narrow their choice. The survey includes responses from 19 out of 23 candidates on issues such as immigration and health care.

