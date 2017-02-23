Pregnant Woman in Critical Condition After Shooting | NBC Southern California
Pregnant Woman in Critical Condition After Shooting

By Kristina Bugante and Kevin LaBeach

    A pregnant woman remained in critical condition after she was shot early Thursday in Los Angeles, police said.

    The shooting was reported at around 1:45 a.m. near 77th Street and Raymond Avenue, said Sgt. Cory Meisner of the Los Angeles Police Department 77th Division.

    A woman, who is between the ages of 30 and 40, was found on the sidewalk outside of a house, Meisner said. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

    A description of the shooter was not immediately available.

    Published 2 hours ago

