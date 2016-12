Former 'M*A*S*H*' castmates William Christopher and Loretta Swit arrive at the Closing Night Gala for the 1st Annual Burbank International Film Festival, held at Woodbury University on March 29, 2009 in Burbank, California.

William Christopher, an actor best known for his role as Father Mulcahy on the television series MASH, died on Saturday, his agent said.

Christopher died from cancer in the early morning hours on New Year's Eve.

His agent said that Christopher lived in Pasadena, but had enrolled in hospice care earlier this week.

Christopher was in his early 80s.

He is survived by his wife and two sons.

