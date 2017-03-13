Earthquakes Rattling Riverside, San Bernardino County Felt as Far as San Diego | NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
Earthquakes

Earthquakes

Information and resources for Southern California

Earthquakes Rattling Riverside, San Bernardino County Felt as Far as San Diego

By Heather Navarro

Two earthquakes rattled Riverside and San Bernardino Counties Monday evening, prompting responses from as far as San Diego, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

More than 2,200 people said they felt the first 3.6-magnitude Loma Linda temblor, which hit at 10:06 p.m. 

Palm Springs residents and those even as far as Oceanside in the San Diego area recorded feeling the quake. 

Another slightly smaller quake rocked Banning about 27 miles away two minutes after the first quake hit. It had a preliminary magnitude of 3.0, and nearly 100 residents reported feeling the temblor.

Northridge Earthquake: The First Day

Northridge Earthquake: The First Day
AFP/Getty Images

There were no immediate reports of damage. 

Refresh for updates.

Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

Follow NBCLA for the latest LA news, events and entertainment:iPhone/iPad App | Facebook| Twitter | Google+ | Instagram | RSS | Email Alerts

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices