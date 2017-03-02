Kim Kardashian West, pictured with patients Saylor Pierson, 7, and Grace Rose, 14, kicks off the second annual Make March Matter fundraiser at Chidren's Hospital Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.

Children's Hospital Los Angeles launched its second annual Make March Matter fundraiser, a month-long campaign that encourages local businesses to rally the community to raise $1 million in the month of March to support children's health in the area.

Kim Kardashian West, a longtime supporter of the hospital, made an appearance Wednesday to help kick off the campaign, which has garnered the support of more than 100 businesses in Los Angeles and the Coachella Valley.

"Make March Matter is a movement uniting companies and individuals to bring awareness to the healthcare needs of children and to maintain the programs and services at CHLA that address those needs," Children’s Hospital Los Angeles president and CEO Paul Viviano said in a news release.

Children's Hospital treats children who face a broad range of health issues. It supports advances in research and innovation and relies on the generosity of the community to support its mission.

"We are fortunate to have such a compassionate and loyal group of partners helping us to fulfill our mission of creating hope and building healthier futures for our patients and their families," Viviano said.

Last year, 67 local businesses and corporate partners exceeded the inaugural goal and raised $1.3 million for Children's Hospital.

For more information and to make a donation, visit MakeMarchMatter.org.

Share how you're participating by using #MakeMarchMatter on social media.