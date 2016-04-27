Sheriff's deputies arrested a man in Camarillo on Tuesday for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl, authorities said.

Hahannes Farmanyan was taken into custody around 8:30 a.m. for allegedly engaging in lewd acts with the girl at a recycling center in the 300 block of Arneill Road, according to a news release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities said the alleged encounters occured within the past two to three weeks when the girl was near the recycling center playing with friends, according to the news release.

During an investigation, detectives learned Farmanyan had frequent contact with other children in the area of the recycling center, according to the news release.

Anyone with additional information about Farmanyan was asked to contact Det. Christine Rettura at 805-384-4741.