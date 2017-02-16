Authorities have arrested a Denver man at a hotel near Los Angeles international airport after a search of a hotel room where he had stayed in Denver yielded several pipe bombs.

Adam Hayat, 36, was being sought after pipe bombs were found at a hotel that he lived in in the Denver area, according to law-enforcement sources.

Police did not find any similar materials when he was arrested Thursday at a Holiday Inn LAX. He flew to LA Wednesday, the sources said.

The U.S. Attorney Office in Denver is preparing a statement.

Denver police and the FBI are investigating.

Hayat has no local arrest record, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

NBC4 affiliate KUSA in Denver reports that he is a former US Marine.