A suspect was arrested Thursday in connection with an attack five months ago that left a 15-year-old San Pedro High School baseball player in an intensive care unit.

Detectives from the sheriff's Lomita Station arrested 21-year-old Jaymel Williams about 10:15 a.m. in Long Beach. He was booked on suspicion of attempted murder was being held in lieu of $1 million bail, according to sheriff's Capt. Dan Beringer.

Evan Jimenez, then a junior varsity baseball player, was walking home from a friend's house when he was attacked by two male assailants shortly after 10 p.m. March 30 in an alley in the 900 block of First Street, near Bandini Street, a neighborhood known as La Rambla, according to sheriff's investigators.

The teen was beaten unconscious with bottles and choked, according to Beringer.

Minutes after the assault, a vehicle pulled into the alley and the victim was loaded into the car and taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in San Pedro. The driver did not leave his name. Jimenez was later transferred to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he was treated in the ICU, Beringer said.

Williams was due to appear Tuesday in court in Long Beach, Beringer said.

It was not immediately clear if a second suspect was still being sought.

San Pedro head baseball coach Steve Tedesco told the Daily Breeze after the attack that the victim is "a great kid with an infectious personality."

