Man Suspected in Wife's Death Arrested in Farm Town | NBC Southern California
Man Suspected in Wife's Death Arrested in Farm Town

By Willian Avila

    Megan Diskin/Ventura County Star
    Alfredo Ortiz is arrested in Somis, California, on Friday, Jan. 6, 20147 in connection with the shooting death of his wife. Photo courtesy of the Ventura County Star.

    A man wanted in connection with the shooting death of his spouse has been arrested in an agricultural town in Ventura County, where police say he attempted to carjack a farm worker, officials said Friday.

    Alfredo Ortiz, 33, was allegedly on the run after his 37-year-old wife, Teresa Ortiz, was found mortally wounded in their Oxnard home Thursday, the Oxnard Police Department said.

    Officers responded to the 100 block of North Juanita Avenue after neighbors reported a man dragging a woman into a house. Witnesses reported the sound of gunshots coming from the residence and told police the woman had suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach. She died at the scene.

    Police say Alfredo Ortiz used a gun to coerce his sister to drive him to the nearby town of Somis, where he let her go.

    On Friday, police received a 911 call from an agricultural worker who reported a man had tried to carjack his work vehicle. Law enforcement officers, who were in the area to investigate where Ortiz has last been seen, arrested the suspect and confirmed him to be Alfredo Ortiz.

    Ortiz faces a murder charge, police said.

