A man in his 80s was killed after he was struck by at least two cars in Van Nuys Thursday, and police said at least one of the drivers drove away.

The crash happened around 5:35 a.m. Tuesday morning when the man tried to cross Woodley Avenue at Leadwell Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. There is neither a crosswalk nor a stoplight at the location.

Police said the man was struck first by a young woman driving a white Kia who did not see him crossing the street. She stopped and pulled over after the crash.

However, the man was thrown into oncoming traffic and was struck by at least one other car, which did not stop.

The man died at the scene. He had not been identified as of 11 a.m. Thursday.

"We don't know how many vehicles struck this pedestrian that was already down," said Det. Bill Bustos of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Bustos said they know one car, a black four-door sedan, "activated its brakes, but did not stop after contacting the pedestrian."

Anyone who witnessed the hit-and-run crash or who had information about the incident was asked to call Los Angeles Police Department at 818-644-8000.

Joe Studley contributed to this report.