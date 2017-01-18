Man Fatally Shot in Pot Dispensary Robbery | NBC Southern California
LA

Man Fatally Shot in Pot Dispensary Robbery

By City News Service

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    A robbery at a marijuana dispensary left a man dead. Adrian Arambulo reports for the NBC4 News at 5 Jan. 18, 2017. (Published 48 minutes ago)

    A man was shot and killed Wednesday during a robbery at a marijuana dispensary in Mar Vista.

    Officers responded about 11:30 a.m. to a call of shots fired in the 12400 block of West Venice Boulevard and upon arrival were directed to the dispensary, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

    The victim was found inside, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

    A witness saw a male and a female, both wearing hoodies, enter the dispensary prior to the shooting, but detailed descriptions were not made available. Police did not say if the shooting victim was an employee of the dispensary, which they did not identify, and also did not reveal what, if anything, was taken by the suspects.

    2017 Southern California Images in the News

    [2017 UPDATED 01/18] 2017 Southern California Images in the News
    Loud Labs

    A dispensary called Golden State Group is located at 12480 Venice Boulevard, but a call placed there went into a voicemail box that wasn't accepting messages.

    Homicide detectives did not immediately return a call seeking additional information and both the watch commander at the LAPD's Pacific Station and an officer in the department's Media Relations Section said more details were not available. The victim's name was withheld pending notification of his family.

    Southern California Crimes Caught on Camera

    [LA GALLERY UPDATED [12/21] Crimes Caught on Camera in Southern California
    Santa Ana Police Department
    Published 46 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices