A man found dead inside a car fully submerged in storm waters on a day of widespread flooding and torrential downpour across Southern California that claimed two other lives was identified early Sunday, officials said.
Michael Douglas Williams, 41, a resident of Victorville, was identified Sunday by the San Bernardino County Coroner's Office.
The victim's car was in the area of La Paz and Pebble Beach drives, a Victorville residential neighborhood, Friday evening, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said.
Crews responded to reports of flood waters sweeping cars off the roadway.
When a rescue group reached the car, they found the victim dead inside.
One other man, 46-year-old Jerry Parker of Victorville, was rescued by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department from the top of a partially submerged vehicle nearby, firefighters said. He was sitting on his car while flood waters swept around it, authorities said.
A rescue helicopter hovered over Parker and he was hoisted up. He was not hurt.
Williams' death was one among three in Friday's storm. In Sherman Oaks, a man died after being shocked by downed power lines.
On Saturday, a rescue crew found a teen's body in Arroyo Conejo Creek. He was reportedly swept into the gully amid the downpour.