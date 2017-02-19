Rescue teams pulled one man from the top of his submerged car and found another man dead as flood waters swept the vehicles off the road amid Friday's storm, authorities said Feb. 19, 2017.

A man found dead inside a car fully submerged in storm waters on a day of widespread flooding and torrential downpour across Southern California that claimed two other lives was identified early Sunday, officials said.

Michael Douglas Williams, 41, a resident of Victorville, was identified Sunday by the San Bernardino County Coroner's Office.

The victim's car was in the area of La Paz and Pebble Beach drives, a Victorville residential neighborhood, Friday evening, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said.

Crews responded to reports of flood waters sweeping cars off the roadway.

When a rescue group reached the car, they found the victim dead inside.

One other man, 46-year-old Jerry Parker of Victorville, was rescued by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department from the top of a partially submerged vehicle nearby, firefighters said. He was sitting on his car while flood waters swept around it, authorities said.

A rescue helicopter hovered over Parker and he was hoisted up. He was not hurt.

Williams' death was one among three in Friday's storm. In Sherman Oaks, a man died after being shocked by downed power lines.

On Saturday, a rescue crew found a teen's body in Arroyo Conejo Creek. He was reportedly swept into the gully amid the downpour.