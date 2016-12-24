Man Killed in Deputy Shooting in Pico Rivera | NBC Southern California
Man Killed in Deputy Shooting in Pico Rivera

By City News Service

    A suspect who allegedly attacked family members with a pair of scissors was fatally wounded Saturday in a deputy-involved shooting in Pico Rivera, authorities said.

    No injuries to deputies were immediately reported in connection with the shooting, which occurred about 5 p.m. in the 3400 block of Greenglade Avenue, according Deputy Ryan Rouzan of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

    The victim died at the scene.

    The shooting occurred as deputies responded to a report of a 50-year-old man suffering from mental health issues attacking family members with a pair of scissors, according to the sheriff's department. 

    Aerial news video showed a covered body at the scene.

    There was no immediate word on injuries to the suspect's family members, but a dispatch supervisor with the Los Angeles County Fire Department said that firefighters responded to the scene and did not take anyone to a hospital.

    Published at 7:07 PM PST on Dec 24, 2016 | Updated at 11:51 PM PST on Dec 24, 2016

