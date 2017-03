A half-naked man was perched on top of an apartment complex roof during a standoff with police on Monday evening.

The man was pacing back and forth on top of the complex located in the 22000 block of Hawaiian Avenue in Hawaiian Gardens, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's station in Lakewood.

The standoff started around 7:45 p.m. and was ongoing as of 11 p.m.

It was not immediately clear if sheriff's officials evacuated the complex.