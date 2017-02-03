Man Sentenced to Death in Orange County Serial Killings

A sex offender who murdered four Orange County prostitutes in 2013 was sentenced to death Friday.

A judge upheld a jury's death penalty recommendation for Steven Dean Gordon on his 48th birthday.

Steven Dean Gordon, 47, acted as his own attorney at his trial, admitting his involvement in most of the abduction murders, although he insisted his co-defendant, 30-year-old Franc Cano, was the main culprit in hunting down and killing the four victims.

Jury Recommends Death Penalty in OC Serial Murders Case

A jury recommended the death penalty for a sex offender convicted of murdering four Orange County prostitutes. Vikki Vargas reports for the NBC4 News on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016)