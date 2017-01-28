A man was fatally shot in an underground parking lot of a Target store in Brea, police said.

Saturday morning around 9:30 a.m., the man was shot several times in the parking lot located in the 800 block of East Birch Street in Brea, according to the Brea Police Department. He was found dead when officers arrived at the scene.

It appears the man was walking toward the entrance of the Target when he was accosted, said Lt. Darrin Devereux of the Brea Police Department. He said it appears to be an isolated incident.

Brea police said the suspect had fled the area, but said "there is no immediate threat to the public," on the Brea Police Department's Facebook page.

There is no indication the shooting was gang related, police noted.

The Target store remained open for business Saturday, but the underground parking lot was closed.

No further information was immediately available.