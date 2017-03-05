Man Stabbed to Death at Metro Station in Koreatown

Police were investigating a fatal stabbing at a Metro station in Koreatown on Sunday afternoon.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Transit Policing Division received reports of a stabbing around 4:50 p.m. at the Purple Line station on Wilshire Boulevard and Normandie Avenue in Koreatown.

The victim, described only as an adult male, was killed.

One person was detained, sheriff's officials said.

As a result of the stabbing, train service was disrupted between Wilshire/Western and Wilshire/Vermont, Metro tweeted.

Riders were advised to consider using Line 20/720.