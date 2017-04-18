Man Tries to Blow Up ATMs to Get Cash: Police

A man is accused of blowing up this ATM in Burbank to get the cash, police said.

A man was expected to appear in court Tuesday after being arrested on suspicion of blowing up and trying to steal money from an ATM in Burbank and another ATM in Los Angeles, police said.

Yakov Rozenoyer, 35, of Glendale was arrested on April 13 and was held on $500,000 bail, said Burbank police Sgt. Derek Green. On Monday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office filed two counts of possessing and exploding a destructive/explosive device, two counts of felony vandalism, and one count of burglary against Rozenoyer, Green said.

Rozenoyer was expected to appear in court today in downtown Los Angeles, Green said. The Burbank crime occurred about 4:20 a.m. on April 8 at the Magnolia Car Wash, in the 900 block of West Magnolia Boulevard, Green said.

Officers went there "regarding a loud noise and possible explosion," Green said. "When police officers arrived, they found a stand-alone automated teller machine located outside of the cashier's office with significant damage," Green said. "A closer inspection of the ATM suggested that some type of explosive was used in an attempt to steal money from the machine."

Investigators reviewed video surveillance footage that helped identify a vehicle believed involved in the crime, Green said.

"The registered owner of that vehicle has been identified as Yakov Rozenoyer," Green said. Rozenoyer is considered a suspect in the ATM explosion in Burbank, as well as a second ATM explosion in the city of Los Angeles about a week earlier, Green said.

On April 13, Rozenoyer was detained in the Eagle Rock area for an unrelated crime, Green said.

"At the time of his detention, Rozenoyer was observed to have fresh burn marks on his hands," Green said.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Rozenoyer's vehicle, Green said. "Items of evidence were found inside the car linking Rozenoyer to the ATM explosions," Green said.