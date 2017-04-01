Man Who Assaulted Girlfriend With Frying Pan at Large: Police | NBC Southern California
Man Who Assaulted Girlfriend With Frying Pan at Large: Police

By Jessica Rice

    Ontario Police Department
    Ontario police asked for the public's help on Saturday, April 1, 2017 to locate Frankie Sylvester Campos, 27, who allegedly struck his girlfriend with a frying pan earlier this week.

    The man entered his girlfriend's home located in the 800 block of East Harvard Place in Ontatio on Monday, where he struck her multiple times in the head with a metal frying pan, police said.

    Ontario police detectives identified him as 27-year-old Frankie Sylvester Campos. He left the scene before officers arrived.

    His girlfriend was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

    After exhausting all leads, detectives asked for the public's help Saturday to locate Campos. He has a $300,000 warrant out for "his arrest charging him with burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and domestic assault," a statement from the Ontario Police Department read.

    "Campos is a Pomona resident but is known to frequent Ontario and the surrounding communities," police noted in the statement. He was described by police as Hispanic, about 180 pounds, 6 feet tall with short black hair, brown eyes, and multiple tattoos on his head, face and arms.

    Anyone with information about the incident or his whereabouts was encouraged to call Det. Tim Jones at 909-395-2968.

