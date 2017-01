Crews rescue a worker trapped at a construction site in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.

A man who fell about 25 feet into a concrete tank in downtown Los Angeles has been lifted out and is being taken to a hospital.

The worker was reported trapped at 755 S. Spring St. Firefighters hoisted him out after 4 p.m.

The man is alert, but in severe pain, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.