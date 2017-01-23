The body of a man was found today near Ken Malloy Harbor Regional Park in Harbor City, after storm water receded.

The body was discovered about 10:30 a.m. near the 1300 block of West Pacific Coast Highway, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The remains may be those of a man who went missing on Sunday night, Humphrey said.

Authorities had searched for the man for about four hours without success, he said.

The body "had been submerged by recent stormwater in very dense vegetation, (and) only (became) visible as water receded,'' Humphrey said.

Personnel from the Los Angeles Police Department and the coroner's office were sent to the scene.

The unidentified man apparently was in his 50s, according to the coroner's office. An autopsy was pending to determine the cause of his death.