Map: See Where Wildfires Are Burning in California

This map displays fire information collected by CALFIRE, the state firefighting agency. Click on each location for more information, including containment figures and the size of the fire.

As of Sept. 3, CAL FIRE reported more than 4,900 fires in California so far this year. Those fires scorched nearly 229,000 acres. During that same period last year, CAL FIRE reported 3,674 fires that burned 202,716 acres. California's five-year average through August is about 3,700 fires and more than 133,800 acres of scorched land.

A report released earlier this year provided a wildfire outlook for the hot, dry summer months in California. The National Interagency Fire Center report said wildfire risk will be high in inland Southern California in July and in parts of Northern California during August and September. The report noted what could be a delayed start to the wildfire season in some locations.

The state is coming off one of its wettest winters in years, which left hillsides covered in grass and other vegetation. That grass will dry out this summer and turn into tinder, providing fuel for rapidly spreading fires often pushed by strong winds.

An increase in the number of dead and dying trees also can exacerbate the wildfire threat, CAL FIRE officials said. An estimated 102 million trees have died in California due to the state's five-year dry spell and bark beetle infestation.

The agency has been urging residents to take prevention steps, such as maintaining 100 feet of defensible space around homes and other structures. Defensible space provides a natural buffer between buildings and grass, trees, bushes, shrubs and other vegetation that can burn.