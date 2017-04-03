GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 03: The North Carolina Tar Heels mascot reacts with cheerleaders after defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four National Championship game at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 3, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Tar Heels defeated the Bulldogs 71-65. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

North Carolina defeated Gonzaga in the NCAA Men's National Championship game in Phoenix, Arizona on Monday night.

The Tarheels might have won the game, and with it their sixth national championship in school history, but the real winner was the Internet who won't have to suffer through the endless "Michael Jordan Cry Face," memes this year.

Despite the lack of weeping Jordan images, there was plenty of jokes, memes and GIFS that made the game more enjoyable, including an on-screen appearance from Gonzaga alum, Adam Morrison, who was sporting a tank top and a farmer's tan.

Here are the best memes:

Before the game, the most famous NBA alumni from both schools:

Gonzaga vs. North Carolina... who you got? pic.twitter.com/Hy12iuusTh — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) April 4, 2017

Adam Morrison made an appearance and apparently enjoyed the Arizona sunshine:

Adam Morrison fell asleep by the pool. pic.twitter.com/YeNQlFnAlq — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) April 4, 2017

Roy Williams was upset with his Tarheels in the first half:

Villanova guard, Kris Jenkins, who hit a buzzer-beater to defeat UNC last year in the Championship game was lurking:

Watch out Roy...HE'S RIGHT BEHIND YOU pic.twitter.com/nvJ9qXr4JU — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 4, 2017

No Jordan cry face, but there is the "Get Out," face:

The refs made some mistakes:

"The Ceiling is the Roof":

THE CEILING IS THE ROOF! pic.twitter.com/gwJm1uqPnC — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 4, 2017

Great picture, with or without the scissors:

How UNC’s cutting down the net. pic.twitter.com/r1ZVuzet4x — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 4, 2017

Sorry, zebras:

We want more Morrison:

No Crying Jordan Memes:

When you realize there's no crying Jordan memes this year pic.twitter.com/483AXkdcSN — Matt �� (@xKingMatt) April 4, 2017

Ok, Maybe just one: