North Carolina defeated Gonzaga in the NCAA Men's National Championship game in Phoenix, Arizona on Monday night.
The Tarheels might have won the game, and with it their sixth national championship in school history, but the real winner was the Internet who won't have to suffer through the endless "Michael Jordan Cry Face," memes this year.
Despite the lack of weeping Jordan images, there was plenty of jokes, memes and GIFS that made the game more enjoyable, including an on-screen appearance from Gonzaga alum, Adam Morrison, who was sporting a tank top and a farmer's tan.
Here are the best memes:
Before the game, the most famous NBA alumni from both schools:
Gonzaga vs. North Carolina... who you got? pic.twitter.com/Hy12iuusTh
— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) April 4, 2017
Adam Morrison made an appearance and apparently enjoyed the Arizona sunshine:
Adam Morrison fell asleep by the pool. pic.twitter.com/YeNQlFnAlq
— SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) April 4, 2017
Roy Williams was upset with his Tarheels in the first half:
DAGNABBIT pic.twitter.com/yz6VSllM9p
— SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) April 4, 2017
Villanova guard, Kris Jenkins, who hit a buzzer-beater to defeat UNC last year in the Championship game was lurking:
Watch out Roy...HE'S RIGHT BEHIND YOU pic.twitter.com/nvJ9qXr4JU
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 4, 2017
No Jordan cry face, but there is the "Get Out," face:
Maaaaaan!! pic.twitter.com/EdmDZSajpu
— ANTHONY ADAMS (@spiceadams) April 4, 2017
The refs made some mistakes:
Refs out here like... #NationalChampionshippic.twitter.com/3Wh72hn0h2
— ANTHONY ADAMS (@spiceadams) April 4, 2017
"The Ceiling is the Roof":
THE CEILING IS THE ROOF! pic.twitter.com/gwJm1uqPnC
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 4, 2017
Great picture, with or without the scissors:
How UNC’s cutting down the net. pic.twitter.com/r1ZVuzet4x
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 4, 2017
Sorry, zebras:
Replacement referees at it again.. #NationalChampionshippic.twitter.com/ksDpaqE28p
— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) April 4, 2017
We want more Morrison:
Sorry, Adam Morrison. #NationalChampionshippic.twitter.com/3Bdf1hXA3R
— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) April 4, 2017
No Crying Jordan Memes:
When you realize there's no crying Jordan memes this year pic.twitter.com/483AXkdcSN
— Matt �� (@xKingMatt) April 4, 2017
Ok, Maybe just one:
#UnitedWeCrypic.twitter.com/zAvRtWtqvd
— #1 Jusuf Nurkić Fan (@SwooshMcDuck) April 4, 2017