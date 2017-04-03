March Madness Memes: The Best Jokes and Images from the NCAA Championship Game | NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
SoCal Sports 4 You

SoCal Sports 4 You

Follow the latest in professional sports across Southern California.

March Madness Memes: The Best Jokes and Images from the NCAA Championship Game

The best images, jokes, and GIFs from North Carolina's victory over Gonzaga in the NCAA Men's Basketball National Championship Game on Monday night.

By Michael Duarte

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Tom Pennington/Getty Images
    GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 03: The North Carolina Tar Heels mascot reacts with cheerleaders after defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four National Championship game at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 3, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Tar Heels defeated the Bulldogs 71-65. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

    North Carolina defeated Gonzaga in the NCAA Men's National Championship game in Phoenix, Arizona on Monday night.

    The Tarheels might have won the game, and with it their sixth national championship in school history, but the real winner was the Internet who won't have to suffer through the endless "Michael Jordan Cry Face," memes this year.

    Despite the lack of weeping Jordan images, there was plenty of jokes, memes and GIFS that made the game more enjoyable, including an on-screen appearance from Gonzaga alum, Adam Morrison, who was sporting a tank top and a farmer's tan. 

    Here are the best memes:

    Before the game, the most famous NBA alumni from both schools:

    Adam Morrison made an appearance and apparently enjoyed the Arizona sunshine:

    Roy Williams was upset with his Tarheels in the first half:

    Villanova guard, Kris Jenkins, who hit a buzzer-beater to defeat UNC last year in the Championship game was lurking:

    No Jordan cry face, but there is the "Get Out," face:

    The refs made some mistakes:

    "The Ceiling is the Roof":

    Great picture, with or without the scissors:

    Sorry, zebras:

    We want more Morrison:

    No Crying Jordan Memes:

    Ok, Maybe just one:

    Published 53 minutes ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices