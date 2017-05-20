It was a ruff night for the Boys in Blue.

Julio Urias had the worst outing of his career as the Miami Marlins destroyed the Los Angeles Dodgers, 10-6, on Pups at the Park night at Dodger Stadium.

Urias (0-2) followed up a bad performance in Colorado last weekend with the worst start of his career on Saturday.

"It wasn't a good night," admitted Urias through a translator after the game. "I'm not throwing first-pitch strikes and I need to focus more on that moving forward. I feel fine, it was just a bad night."

The 20-year-old Mexican-American struggled with his command as he allowed seven runs (six earned), on seven hits, with three walks, and zero strikeouts in just 2 and 1/3 innings, the shortest start of his career.

"He wasn't sharp," added manager Dave Roberts. "He hasn't been consistent. I'm not sure what it is, but we have to figure it out."

Perhaps motived by the late-inning kerfuffle on Friday night, the Marlins scored in each of the first five innings, leading by a tally of 10-0 entering the bottom of the fifth.

"We needed it," Mattingly said of the offensive output. "I don't know if last night had anything to do with that. You've heard that in the past, but I don't know if you can put any stock in it."

Fur-tunately, the Dodgers didn't stop retrieven' as they pawed their way back into the game thanks to home runs by Corey Seager and Cody Bellinger, who went back-to-back in the bottom of the seventh.

Bellinger became the fastest player in Dodgers franchise history to hit the first nine home runs of his career as he accomplished the feat in just 24 games, beating Yasiel Puig's previous mark of 44 games in 2013.

"I didn't know that," Bellinger said when told he now held the franchise record. "It's pretty cool, but every day I'm trying to put my foot on the gas pedal and keep going."

Puig was not in the game because of a lower back injury suffered the night prior, but his right field replacement hit a solo shot to break up Dan Straily's no-hitter in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Straily (2-3), was paws-itively lights for the first four innings, allowing three runs on four hits with three walks and eight strikeouts in the victory.

"I was really happy with the first five innings," said Straily. "I was frustrated with myself in the sixth inning. I gave them back the momentum as I exited, but overall I felt pretty good about it."

Former Dodger, Dee Gordon, went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored, and shortstop J.T. Riddle had a career night, finishing a triple shy of the cycle going 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI.

One night after he was thrown at by reliever Ross Stripling, Giancarlo Stanton had a career-high three doubles and three RBI for the Fish.

"We woke up with some drive and some fight. Last night was a wake up," admitted Stanton following the game. "This was the place that made me love baseball. I grew up here. I like to perform here. I was able to stay in and stay down tonight."

The victory snapped the Marlins five-game losing streak and tied them with the San Diego Padres for the worst record in MLB.

Not fur-gotten, the health of Hall-of-Fame Dodgers' manager Tommy Lasorda was on a lot of fans minds as Lasorda is recovering in the hospital after suffering an infection. Get well soon, Tommy.

The sold out Dodger Stadium crowd, including 558 canines, went "mutts" when Lasorda's retired No. 2 was shown on the videoboard during the game.

Up Next:

Vance Worley will start for Miami on Sunday afternoon as the Dodgers send Brandon McCarthy to the mound looking to win the series. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10PM PST.