Mega Millions Pot to Grow to $150 Million

No tickets were sold matching all six numbers in Friday night's draw of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery, and the jackpot for next Tuesday night's drawing was expected to grow to $150 million.

The numbers drawn tonight are 10, 44, 58, 74, 75 and the Mega number is 11. The jackpot was $137 million.

There were also no tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced.

The Mega Millions game is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

