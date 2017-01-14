Mega Millions Pot to Grow to $150 Million | NBC Southern California
Mega Millions Pot to Grow to $150 Million

By City News Service

    No tickets were sold matching all six numbers in Friday night's draw of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery, and the jackpot for next Tuesday night's drawing was expected to grow to $150 million.

    The numbers drawn tonight are 10, 44, 58, 74, 75 and the Mega number is 11. The jackpot was $137 million.

    There were also no tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced.

    The Mega Millions game is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

    2017 Southern California Images in the News

    Check out the Mega Million site for more information.

