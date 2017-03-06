With Metro’s Regional Connector Project in the works, riders will soon be able to go straight from Santa Monica to East Los Angeles without having to get off their seats.

The downtown Los Angeles project will be a 1.9-mile underground light rail system connecting the Metro Gold Line Little Tokyo/Arts District station to the 7th Street/Metro Center station. It will be a direct link between Azusa and Long Beach as well as Santa Monica and East LA.

Three new stations will be added on First Street and Central Avenue, Second Street and Broadway and Second Place and Hope Street.

The project is partially funded by taxpayer dollars coming from Measure R, a half-cent sales tax increase approved by voters in 2008.

Metro’s Regional Connector broke ground in 2014 and is expected to open in 2021. Here’s a glimpse of the progress being made on the project.