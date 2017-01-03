Girl With Developmental Issues Missing in Glendale

A girl wearing a Minnie Mouse T-shirt said to have developmental issues went missing in Glendale Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.

A girl with developmental issues was missing out of Glendale Tuesday, police said amid the search.

Though she was said to have developmental issues, she could speak, Glendale police said.

The girl went missing in the 300 block of S. Glendale at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Glendale police.

She was last seen in the east area of an LA City Credit Union parking lot, police said.

She was described as about 4 feet tall, weighing 70 pounds, with her hair in braids. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with a hood, a Minnie Mouse T-shirt, and blue tights.

