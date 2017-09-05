A couple confronted a dealership employee after they saw him taking their vehicle for a joy ride to an Original Tommy's restaurant drive-thru after dropping off their car for service.

A couple was shocked to find a Chevrolet of Montebello employee take their limited edition vehicle for a joy ride to an Original Tommy's restaurant on Friday.

Mari Agredano-Quirino and her husband dropped off their Indianapolis 500 pace Camaro at the dealership and saw it speeding up and down the streets of Montebello and Pico Rivera later that same day.

"It was kind of heart-wrenching to see it speed up and down the street," Quirino said.

After the couple was able to catch up to their vehicle, they confronted the employee at the restaurant's drive-thru.

Dealership Employee Takes Car on Joy Ride to Tommy's

A woman confronted a mechanic employee at an Original Tommy's restaurant drive-thru for taking her vehicle for a joy ride after dropping it off at a dealership. Adrian Arambulo reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. (Published 2 hours ago)

The man said Quirino was making him nervous.

"As soon as I said dealership, his eyes got wide open and he turned white as snow," she said.

After the confrontation, the couple headed to the dealership, where they were told their vehicle was unable to be found.

The dealership's owner, Chris Teague, took to Facebook to address the incident.

"This is something that's embarrassing," Teague said. "This is something we do not condone. I apologize this took place and it will never happen again."

The dealership offered Quirino money as compensation for the embarrassing event, but she declined.

Service Technician Takes Customer's Car for a Spin

A Chevy Montebello service technician was caught taking a customer’s car through a drive-thru on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. The customer recorded the confrontation on cellphone video. Chevy Montebello released a video statement Monday saying the company does not condone the employee’s behavior and that they are "conducting a thorough investigation" into the matter. (Published Monday, Sept. 4, 2017)

Quirino said she did not file a police report and does not necessarily want the employee fired, but wants to address the principle of the incident.

"I know this happens to a lot of people and they can't prove it and dealerships don't take accountability," she said. "Sometimes we have to take accountability for our actions."