Deputies were searching the Moreno Valley Mall after social media reports of an active shooter. Deputies found no shooter and reopened the mall to the public Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.

After people were posting on social media that a shooting was underway at a Moreno Valley Mall Tuesday, authorities said they were investigating, though no shooting had occurred.

The tweets about a possible shooting began around 8:20 p.m. at the shopping center at 22500 Town Circle.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told NBC4 there was no shooting, but deputies were investigating suspicious circumstances. The department did not elaborate further.

The department tweeted that the mall was open to the public and there was no safety issue shortly before 9 p.m.

