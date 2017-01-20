"The budget was there is no budget."

That's what real estate developer Bruce Makowsky said in his note to potential buyers of the most expensive house for sale in the country, listed for a record-breaking $250 million in Los Angeles' very own Bel Air neighborhood.

With 12 bedrooms, 21 bathrooms, three kitchens (including a chef, whose first two years of salary is taken care of), six bars, a massage room and spa (yes, including the masseuse, too), fitness center, two wine-champagne cellars, a James Bond-themed 40-seat home theater, two alligator-lined elevators, an 85-foot infinity pool overlooking the lights of LA and the waves of the ocean on the horizon, this newly built home is called the same name as the only kind of person who will be able to afford it: "Billionaire."

It's 38,000 square feet over four floors and most of it is already stocked for the billionaire lifestyle: both cellars have hundreds of exquisite bottles, the "auto gallery" foyer boasts a $30 million collection of exotic cars and motorcycles, the game room has a $12,000 glass pool table and a giant "candy wall" with towers of M&Ms and Starbursts, and the four-lane bowling alley even has shoes in every size.

Oh, and did we mention there's a helicopter, too?

"The goal with 'Billionaire' was simple; every inch of the property in the home had to be innovative, flawless, and meticulously curated," Makowsky said. "To keep in line with my mission, I traveled the globe and secured the richest materials the world had to offer, taking it upon myself to personally organize each and every detail."

The price of the home is proof of the exploding LA real estate market. Two years ago, Makowsky, who made his riches selling handbags on QVC, sold a $70 million home to Minecraft creator Markus Persson, an amount that wowed many at the time. Now, the luxury inside the home can matter as much as the infrastructure itself.

The previous record for most expensive home listed in the U.S. was $100 million for a home in Holmby Hills last year.

Wonder what it's like living in $250 million of luxury? Take a look at these photos for the real deal: