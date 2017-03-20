Mother Pleads for Justice After Daughter Fatally Shot While Sitting in Car | NBC Southern California
Mother Pleads for Justice After Daughter Fatally Shot While Sitting in Car

"Her life didn't have to be taken like that."

By Tony Shin

    More than two weeks after a 21-year-old woman was found gunned down in Beaumont, her mother is pleading for justice.

    Jasmine Zuniga, 21, was found bleeding inside a car from a gunshot wound around 10:30 p.m. on March 4. She later died at a nearby hospital.

    "I feel very lost and broken and it hurts, it really does," Jasmine's brother Joseph Wilson said.

    Jasmine's mother Dianna Zuniga told NBC4 her daughter worked as a caregiver and had two children: a 5-year-old daughter and a 2-year-old son.

    Family members say they don't know who would kill her or why.

    They also say Jasmine may have been shot at another location and then driven to Michigan Avenue where police found her.

    "There's nothing she could have did wrong in this world to deserve that," Wilson said.

    At this point detectives are not commenting on whether the shooting may have taken place at another location or what evidence they have in the case because it's still an ongoing investigation.

    Dianna is just hoping her daughter's killer is caught soon because she says her daughter deserves justice.

    "Her life didn't have to be taken like that … it's just not right," she said.

