A 39-year-old man on a motorcycle was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Santa Ana. Beverly White reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Friday, March 17, 2017.

A husband and wife were arrested Monday in a hit-and-run crash that killed motorcycle rider in Santa Ana.

The crashed occurred on St. Patrick's Day afternoon at Standard Avenue and Walnut Street. The biker found on the road later died due to injuries suffered in the collision with a van.

Security camera video showed the car traveling on Standard Avenue turning in front of the motorcyclist, police said. The biker struck the right front of the van, which continued turning left onto Walnut Street.

The van driver left the scene, but was followed by a witness who provided police with a license plate number, police said.

Luis Eduardo Distancia turned himself in to authorities, police said Monday. He was booked on suspicion of felony hit and run. His wife, Alma Rosa Nava, was arrested on suspicion of accessory after the fact.