Motorcyclist Survives After Driving Off Mountain Highway

Video captured by a helmet-mounted GoPro camera shows a motorcyclist losing control and going over the side the Angeles Crest Highway.

David Park was riding on the windy road when his friend riding ahead of him failed to make a turn and flew over the side off the highway.

"At that split moment when I saw him go over the trees and down the cliff, I thought he was dead because I didn't know what was down there," Park said.

The video continues to show Park’s point of view as he rushed down the hillside to reach his friend, who he was surprised to find conscious and in relatively good shape.

"You flipped twice like a rag doll," Park told him.

When emergency responders arrived, they too were surprised at the rider’s lack of serious injuries.

The injured rider was hoisted from the hillside by an LA County Fire Department helicopter and treated for a fractured shoulder. Park said his friend is out of the hospital and in good spirits. He doesn’t think he’ll be riding Angeles Crest highway anytime soon.