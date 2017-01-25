Man Was Stuck Inside Truck For Two Days Before Rescue

A 26-year-old man was rescued after his car went off the side of Mt. Baldy Road on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. He had been stranded for two days.

A 26-year-old man whose truck veered off the side of Mt. Baldy Road had been stuck inside the vehicle for two days before he was rescued early Wednesday morning.

California Highway Patrol officers were notified about a vehicle off the side of a road and discovered a white truck on its side with a man who was conscious and breathing inside of it, said Los Angeles County Fire Department Batallion Chief Mark Toldert.

The man had been reported missing two days before, Toldert said. It is unknown how his truck landed off the road.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was able to remove the man from the truck by 4 a.m., according to the CHP.

He suffered only a compound fracture to his ankle and was airlifted to the hospital, Toldert said.