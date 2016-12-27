Driver Dead, 14 Others Injured After Bus, Car Crash in Anaheim | NBC Southern California
Driver Dead, 14 Others Injured After Bus, Car Crash in Anaheim

By Willian Avila and Jamie Bankson

    Anaheim Police Department
    Multiple injuries were reported after a car and commuter bus crashed in Anaheim on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.

    A driver was killed and 14 other people were injured when a commuter bus and a car collided in Anaheim late Tuesday morning, police said.

    The crash took place about 11:13 a.m. in the 1000 block of South Harbor Boulevard, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

    The driver of the Toyota Avalon was taken to the hospital, where he or she died of their injuries, police said.

    Fourteen people aboard the Orange County Transportation Authority bus were also taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

    The cause of the crash was unclear. Harbor Boulevard was closed in both directions between Vermont Avenue and Ball Road during the investigation. Police asked drivers to avoid the area.

