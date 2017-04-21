Museum of Ice Cream: Early Peek

The art/edible experience was the toast, or, rather the toasted waffle cone, of New York City in 2016. Now the room-filled, snapshot-ready, hue-bright happening has landed with all the grace of a handful of jimmies atop a scoop of strawberry ripple in the Arts District here Los Angeles. So what's in a museum devoted to the popular dessert? Quirky and offbeat sculptures and installations, a few real, you-can-lick-'em treats, and a number of places to chill like ice cream chills, including the buzzed-about pool o' sprinkles.