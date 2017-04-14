Launched in 1997 and now finally running low on fuel, Cassini is drawing ever closer to its demise. The spacecraft will duck through the gap between Saturn and its rings 22 times before spiraling out of control and vaporizing in the sky above Saturn this September.

In late 2016, the Cassini spacecraft began its new mission's orbits, which were coined the Grand Finale. The spacecraft went high above Saturn's poles and flew around the planet's F ring a total of 20 times. It then moved on to orbit around Saturn's moon Titan and Saturn's innermost ring. The spacecraft intend to measure Saturn’s gravitational and magnetic fields, determine its ring mass, sample the atmosphere and ionosphere, and capture the last views of Enceladus, another one of Saturn's moons.

Here's a glimpse at the images Cassini has collected throughout its mission: