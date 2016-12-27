List: NBC4's Most-Clicked Image Galleries of 2016

We've compiled a list of NBCLA's most-clicked image galleries in 2016.
The list includes famous faces, bizarre places, dramatic events and other images that captured the memorable moments of 2016. Click below to see photos that NBCLA users clicked on most:
10. Royal Smiles
Coming in at No. 10, the royal family.
9. Step Inside LA's 'Murder House'
Take a tour of Los Feliz's "Murder House," a notorious property that was the site of a 1960s murder-suicide. It was back on the market in 2016.
8. Celebrities in the Stands: Dodgers Edition
Some famous fans were in the stands during the Dodgers' 2016 season
7. In Memoriam
Take a look back at some of the influential athletes, politicians, entertainers and others who died in 2016.
6. For Sale: Lucille Ball's Former LA Home
Comedic actress Lucille Ball lived in this Ogden Drive bungalow after she signed her RKO contract. It was up for sale in 2016 with an asking price north of $1.7 million.
5. Southern California Crimes Caught on Camera
Robberies, arson, car thefts, an attack on an Uber driver and an adult sex toy heist that failed miserably -- it was all caught on security cameras in 2016.
4. Santa Clarita Wildfire Images
A wildfire that broke out July 22 near the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita burned homes, forced evacuations and sent ash over a widespread area of Southern California. NBCLA users helped tell the story with pictures of the devastating Sand Fire.
3. Southern California News Images
Our Southern California Images in the News gallery is updated regularly with the photos that help tell our stories. Yes, that's a picture of CHP officers taking a pony dressed as a unicorn into custody.
2. Too Close Encounters of the Clown Kind
Frightening clown encounters and social media threats flooded police departments and schools nationwide in 2016. Here's a look at some of the many reported incidents across the country, including Southern California.
1. Hillary Clinton's Decision to Wear Purple
Hillary Clinton's decision to wear purple during her concession speech after the November election drew much attention. The Democratic candidate appeared before cameras in a black blazer with purple flaps and a shirt of the same color by designer Ralph Lauren. Husband Bill Clinton also donned purple, considered the color of unity among the Republican and Democratic parties.