List: NBC4's Most-Clicked Image Galleries of 2016

The list includes famous faces, bizarre places, dramatic events and other images that captured the memorable moments of 2016. Click below to see photos that NBCLA users clicked on most:

10. Royal Smiles

Coming in at No. 10, the royal family.

Royal Family Photos

9. Step Inside LA's 'Murder House'

Take a tour of Los Feliz's "Murder House," a notorious property that was the site of a 1960s murder-suicide. It was back on the market in 2016.

Photographer Captures LA's 'Murder House'

8. Celebrities in the Stands: Dodgers Edition

Some famous fans were in the stands during the Dodgers' 2016 season

Celebrities in the Stands: Dodgers Edition

7. In Memoriam

Take a look back at some of the influential athletes, politicians, entertainers and others who died in 2016.

In Memoriam: Carrie Fisher

6. For Sale: Lucille Ball's Former LA Home

Comedic actress Lucille Ball lived in this Ogden Drive bungalow after she signed her RKO contract. It was up for sale in 2016 with an asking price north of $1.7 million.

Lucille Ball's Former LA House for Sale

5. Southern California Crimes Caught on Camera

Robberies, arson, car thefts, an attack on an Uber driver and an adult sex toy heist that failed miserably -- it was all caught on security cameras in 2016.

Southern California Crimes Caught on Camera

4. Santa Clarita Wildfire Images

A wildfire that broke out July 22 near the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita burned homes, forced evacuations and sent ash over a widespread area of Southern California. NBCLA users helped tell the story with pictures of the devastating Sand Fire.

Brush Fire Burns Homes in Santa Clarita

3. Southern California News Images

Our Southern California Images in the News gallery is updated regularly with the photos that help tell our stories. Yes, that's a picture of CHP officers taking a pony dressed as a unicorn into custody.

2016 Southern California Year in Photos

2. Too Close Encounters of the Clown Kind

Frightening clown encounters and social media threats flooded police departments and schools nationwide in 2016. Here's a look at some of the many reported incidents across the country, including Southern California.

Creepy, Scary Clown Sightings Across the Country

1. Hillary Clinton's Decision to Wear Purple

Hillary Clinton's decision to wear purple during her concession speech after the November election drew much attention. The Democratic candidate appeared before cameras in a black blazer with purple flaps and a shirt of the same color by designer Ralph Lauren. Husband Bill Clinton also donned purple, considered the color of unity among the Republican and Democratic parties.

What Hillary Clinton's Decision to Wear Purple Means