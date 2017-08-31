Rain or shine, our weather forecast gets delivered to your in-box everyday.

Join NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Friday, Sept. 1, for our live donation drive to raise money for victims of Hurricane Harvey. (Published Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017)

NBC4 Southern California and Telemundo 52 Los Angeles are teaming up with the American Red Cross for "Hurricane Harvey: Helping Houston," an all-day donation drive on Friday, September 1 to support the thousands of victims in Texas.

Beginning at 6 a.m., tune in to "Today in LA" to make your donation by calling (855) 622-5248. A full team of volunteers and station news reporters will take your calls and help process donations. The phone bank will end at 7 p.m.



To donate online at the American Red Cross click here, or text "HARVEY" to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Hurricane Harvey has caused unprecedented flooding and damage throughout Houston and the surrounding region, leaving residents stranded and in critical need for resources. Stay connected to NBC4 and Telemundo 52 for the latest developments, and follow @NBCLA and @Telemundo52 on social media to share your support using #HelpingHouston or #EstamosConHouston.





